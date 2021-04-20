All other federal states are making faster progress than Hessen, “only” 18.3 percent of the population received a first dose. General practitioners would like to provide more support, but they still lack vaccines.

Waiting for the syringe: In the vaccination centers, like here in Bad Homburg, almost everything is ready, but there is still a lack of vaccine. Image: Lucas Bäuml

M.ore than 1.15 million people in Hesse have already received the first vaccination against the coronavirus, and more than 450,000 even the second. This means that the latter, 14 days after the second injection, is protected as well as currently possible from a severe course of Covid-19. In view of a good 6.2 million inhabitants, these are impressive numbers at first glance.

However, sobering figures when you compare them with other countries. Because nationwide, Hessen is in the inglorious last place in the vaccination quota. While the front runner Bremen already received 23.1 percent of the population the first vaccination, in Hesse it is “only” 18.3 percent. Hessen hobbled behind the field most of the time, which is also due to the initial difficulties of the vaccination campaign. Wiesbaden started vaccinations later than other federal states, and the chaotic start of registrations on January 11th, when servers and hotlines were overloaded, will not go down in history as the highlight of the campaign.