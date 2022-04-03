Compared to the Mexico City and despite registering decrease in infections and hospitalizations by Covid-19authorities of the Mexico state reported that they will continue to recommend the mandatory use of face masks in open spaces.

On March 4, the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo announced that the entity would return to green epidemiological traffic lightsince the hospital admissions as the positive cases decreased.

In the same way, Mexican Health authorities detailed that the recommendation of the use of face masks will continue for closed spaces.

They indicated that the measure will not be removed in closed spaces where there is no contact with people, as has already been applied in the Mexico City.

Level of epidemiological risk in Edomex

Likewise, the level of epidemiological risk is .5, which is sent by the Federal Health Secretariatwhere it indicates that the chain of transmission of coronavirus infections is very low, the Mexican authorities pointed out.

The Mexico state will continue for two more weeks green epidemiological traffic light.