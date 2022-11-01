Ipec, Datafolha, Paraná Pesquisas and Quaest released surveys in the 5 days prior to the 2nd round

Ipec (formerly Ibope) released polls of voting intentions on Friday (28.Oct.2022) and Saturday (29.Oct) ​​for the governments of 12 states that had the 2nd round. Of these studies, 7 showed results close to those of the final calculation of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on Sunday (30.Oct.2022).

Datafolha only conducted research in São Paulo in the last days of the election, from October 28 to 29. Paraná Pesquisas carried out surveys for the São Paulo government and for 3 other states: Alagoas, Amazonas and Bahia. Quaest released a study just for the Amazon government.

O Power 360 compared the projections made with the results of the polls, as well as in the 1st round. On October 2, IPEC had different results from the final calculation in 26 of the 27 surveys carried out in the 26 states and the Federal District on the eve of the election.

In the 2nd round, the former Ibope obtained numbers similar to those recorded in the polls, considering the margin of error of each survey, in 7 states. In Pernambuco, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia, Santa Catarina and Sergipe, the surveys showed discrepant percentages with the final calculation.

Read below the comparison of the result with the Ipec surveys:

In São Paulo, Datafolha estimated the former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) with 53% of the valid votes and the former mayor Fernando Haddad (EN) with 47%. The margin of error indicated by the survey was 2 percentage points. With 100% of the polls counted, Tarcísio was elected with 55.27% against 44.73% for Haddad –rates slightly beyond what the margin of error considered.

Read below the comparison of the result with the Datafolha surveys:

Paraná Pesquisas showed results with differences within the margin in Alagoas, Amazonas and Bahia. For the São Paulo government, the survey showed Tarcísio with 58.6% and Haddad, with 41.4%.

Read below the comparison of the result with the surveys of Paraná Pesquisas:

Quaest, in Amazonas, pointed to 57% for Wilson Lima (Union Brazil) and 43% for Eduardo Braga (MDB). Wilson won with 56.66% of the votes, while Braga received 43.34%. The percentages are within the survey’s margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

RESEARCH COMPANIES

Several research companies in Brazil call themselves “institutes”, which can give the idea that they are philanthropic entities or linked to some educational institution. In reality, they are all private for-profit companies. What differentiates them, in some cases, is the portfolio of clients they have and the rules for accepting certain contracts.

O PowerDatefor example, only conducts research for the private sector (including studies commissioned by the digital newspaper Power 360) and does not accept contracts from government agencies, politicians, candidates or parties.

Datafolha calls itself “Institute” and is a commercial company of the group that owns Folha de S.Paulo, UOL and the bank PagBank. He does not work for political parties or politicians, but accepts to carry out research for government agencies.

O ipec (Intelligence and Research in Consulting) is formed by executives from the former Ibope (which closed activities in January 2021). It is a commercial company that, like Ibope, maintained several contracts with the Globo Group, with their research being publicized on the broadcaster’s television news. Ipec has no restrictions on accepting contracts with governments, parties or politicians. The command is from the statistician Márcia Cavallari, who made a career at Ibope and is now the CEO of Ipec.

The other research companies have no restrictions on working for parties, politicians or governments.

