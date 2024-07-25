Nicolás Maduro and Edmundo González are in the final stretch of the 2024 elections. The candidates for the presidency of Venezuela face each other at the polls this Sunday, July 28, after a campaign full of complications and uncertainty.

Nicolás Maduro has been in power since 2013, while the opposition candidate only came to light after María Corina Machado, who has been a strong critic of the Chavista government, was denied the candidacy. Edmundo González, a businessman and former diplomat, has continued Machado’s path and promises economic reforms, fighting corruption and restoring democratic institutions.

On this page, you can review their political platforms on the economy, security, environment, health, society, domestic and foreign policy, and what they want to do with the Guyana conflict over the Essequibo. Select the candidate whose proposals you want to know and the topic that interests you. You can choose more than one candidate and more than one subject to compare the options presented by the presidential candidates’ government plans.



Maduro has pledged to guarantee justice and human rights. His electoral proposals also include the “expansion and consolidation of military power.” Edmundo Gonzalez

The opposition claims that there will be no politicized armed forces in its administration.



Guyana through the Essequibo Nicolas Maduro

His priority is to continue the defense and development of the Essequibo region, an issue that his government took up at the end of 2023 and which has caused tensions among the international community. Edmundo Gonzalez

González Urrutia will seek to apply the 1966 Geneva Agreement, with a negotiated solution.



Health Edmundo Gonzalez

The proposal is to improve the primary health care system. Although Edmundo González has not given more details, María Corina Machado’s government plan speaks of the creation of a comprehensive health system through private and public insurance that will allow for universal health coverage and quality service to patients.



Economy Nicolas Maduro

If re-elected, the current president proposes modernizing production methods and techniques to diversify the country’s economy. Nicolás Maduro’s political agenda leading up to the elections has also reiterated the importance of protecting Venezuelan sovereignty over its natural resources and national revenues. Edmundo Gonzalez

González proposes reducing inflation and improving wages so that the currency does not depreciate. His policy is in favor of free enterprise and the free market. He seeks to vindicate the value of work for economic recovery through the reduction of inflation and the improvement of wages so that the currency does not depreciate. María Corina Machado’s government plan mentions an “expansive stabilization to eliminate poverty and promote the growth of the middle class.”



Environment Nicolas Maduro

The ruling party has incorporated climate change into its political agenda ahead of this year’s elections. Among its campaign promises are the implementation of actions to combat the climate crisis and safeguard the Amazon and Venezuelan natural reserves from “the voracity of capitalism.” Edmundo Gonzalez

The opposition government is seeking to privatize the oil industry and harness gas and clean energy. María Corina also speaks of a transition in the energy model and in her speeches she emphasizes protecting the environment through her policies.



Independence in culture, education, science and technology Nicolas Maduro

Among the objectives that the candidate for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has presented in his plan is “the expansion of the Bolivarian doctrine in its scientific, cultural, educational and technological dimensions,” and the ethical, moral and spiritual decolonization of society is included among the priorities of his government. Edmundo Gonzalez

The opposition candidate has spoken of improving public education to ensure equal opportunities.



Society Nicolas Maduro

The current president seeks to reinforce the values ​​of Bolivarian Socialism in his government plan. The inclusion of all sectors of society, the fair distribution of wealth and the reduction of inequalities, and the guarantee of social protection for the people are among his priorities if he wins the election. Edmundo Gonzalez

The social milestone that marks Gonzalez’s campaign is to seek to reunite families that have had to break up due to the exodus and exile. He also maintains that Venezuelans should remain in their country; in a meeting he had with young people he said, “we are going to build the conditions so that they can develop their talents here and not have to leave.” The candidate also mentions that he will promote an effective social protection system and has said that he will implement emergency social programs; although he has not given more details on this matter.



Domestic policy Nicolas Maduro

The Chavista promises “new forms of government” and a “new popular and revolutionary state” as part of his policies, although so far he has not elaborated on the strategy to achieve this. He has also promised to deal “with a firm hand” with corruption. Edmundo Gonzalez

González Urrutia has mentioned that there will be amnesty and transitional justice processes and says that political prisoners will be released. On the other hand, the candidate has declared that he will stop and sanction corruption “through strict mechanisms of accountability and auditing in all State institutions.”



Foreign policy Nicolas Maduro

Maduro’s Seven Transformations (7T) also contemplate strengthening strategic alliances with the BRICS. During a visit to China in September 2023, the president declared that the countries that make up the group had in Venezuela “a partner, an ally, a friend,” and had previously expressed his intentions for the country to join the international forum. The government plan also contemplates strengthening ties with Latin American and Caribbean countries. Edmundo Gonzalez

The opposition seeks diplomatic openness to improve foreign policy with strategic partners.





