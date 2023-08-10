This week a new version of Red Dead Redemption has been announced, which will come to Nintendo Switch and PS4, only minimal changes that have not finished convincing users of the video game market. And it is that from what can be seen in its first advance, there are not many details to highlight, and for that reason they have carried out an experiment.

On this occasion, a new video comparison has been made, putting side by side the version of nintendoswitch with the optimized for xbox-series X, It does not require remastering, since it is currently considered the best in terms of performance. Thus they have been able to notice certain details, including more color saturation in switches and certain textures that have slight improvements.

Here the video:

Remember that this version of red dead redemption will arrive August 13 for Switch and PS4 in digital format.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: Despite the fact that there are not the best of the most notable, I feel that it is not to make so much noise around this game, which is aimed at those who have never tried it. Of course, the price can be somewhat high.