President Jair Bolsonaro’s opposition holds protests this Saturday (June 19, 2021) several cities in the country, including Brasilia. O power360 it selected photos by its photographer Sérgio Lima of the last two demonstrations against Bolsonaro in the country’s capital to compare the actions.

According to organizers, the number of protesters this Saturday was May than that of 29 May. They estimate that 40,000 were on the Esplanade this morning.

The images indicate a close number of people on both dates:

Most of those present were masked but crowded together. This contradicts the recommendations of health authorities such as the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the WHO (World Health Organization). Agglomerations favor transmission and contagion by the coronavirus, even with the use of masks. covid-19 killed at least xxx people in Brasilia.

The color that stood out the most was red – associated to the left. But this time, those present also wore green and yellow and the rainbow flag, in protest against homophobia.

Participants also carried banners with slogans such as “Fora Bolsonaro” and “Bolsonaro Genocida”.

The protesters demand the acceleration of vaccination, the protection of indigenous peoples, the fight against racism, defending emergency aid and calling for the valorization of health and education in the country.

Until the publication of this report, President Jair Bolsonaro had not spoken about the protests. He attended a military ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

See more photos of the 2 protests:

In addition to Brasília, protesters protested against the Bolsonaro government in cities like Belém and Recife. Learn more about the acts performed across the country in this article.

Acts were also registered outside the country.

