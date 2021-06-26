From May to June this year, Bolsonaro held 4 political acts with motorcyclists in the country, known as “motorcycles”. In all events, it caused agglomerations and did not use a mask. This Saturday morning (June 26, 2021), he met with supporters in Chapecó (SC).

CHAPECO

The event began at 9:00 am this Saturday (June 26), but the president’s supporters gathered earlier, at 7:00 am.

Bolsonaro had announced the motorcycle on June 16th. On the occasion, he also stated that on July 14th he will promote the same event in Florianópolis (SC).

Chapecó is one of the cities that adopts early treatment against covid-19. The mayor of the city, João Rodrigues (PSD), he is a pocket scientist and one of the president’s supporters. Bolsonaro has already republished videos of the mayor on his social networks.

SAO PAULO

On June 12, the president took a motorcycle tour in São Paulo. The event started at Sambódromo, in the north of the city of São Paulo. The route was approximately 100 km long and ended at the Obelisco do Ibirapuera.

Officially named “accelerate to Christ“, The “motorcycle” of São Paulo was organized by a group of evangelical supporters of the president.

RIO DE JANEIRO

On May 23, the motorcyclists meeting took place in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. He was summoned by Bolsonaro on social media, even after the Superintendence of Sanitary Surveillance of Maranhão fined him for agglomerations during a 2-day visit to the state.

BRASILIA

On May 9, Bolsonaro held the 1st political act with motorcyclists. The Chief Executive left the Alvorada Palace on a motorcycle and circulated through the streets of Brasília accompanied by hundreds of supporters. He spoke without wearing a mask.

