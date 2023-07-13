The new tracks are finally coming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to nintendoswitch with the DLC of Booster Course Pass, so there are people who are already carrying out their comparisons with the originals. This through a video in which you can see side by side what each of these is like, and with changes that fans will notice instantly.

Here you can check it:

It is worth mentioning, that next to the clues, new characters also come into the equation, these being Petey Piranha, Kamek and Wiggler. Thus leaving two more spaces for guests who are still missing from other deliveries. It is thought that one of them will be funky Kongbut we will have to wait until Nintendo reveal more information about it.

Remember that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is available in nintendo switch.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly the most notable changes come from the original GBA tracks, and it is that with the Wii ones they don’t have to do such a tiring job either, or at least I think so. I can’t wait to know the outcome of this DLC.