One of the surprises that we liked the most from the last Nintendo Direct was the announcement of the remastering treatment that will be given to Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. Simply because it is one of the best games you could buy for your Nintendo 3DS and the fact of being able to see it soon with graphics, music, and hopefully the occasional hidden and updated surprise is something that keeps our expectations high.

Well, a video appeared on YouTube that shows a side by side comparison of what the original 3DS version looked like and how we can enjoy it on nintendoswitch once the title is released. And since they say a picture is worth a thousand words, check out the video below.

Via: GameXplain

Editor’s note: The 3DS didn’t have the best resolution but it did have the 3D effect that I personally always used and enjoyed. The best thing about this remaster is that you will still have two different versions of the same game, one that you can enjoy with better graphics and another that you can experience with the three-dimensional effect on the old 3DS.