The launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it’s only a few weeks away, and we’ve seen a lot of the game at this point. Since both Breath of the Wild as Tears of the Kingdom used on the same map, IGN compared the versions of both games to see what has changed. To achieve this, they took the locations shown in each of the trailers as a reference and began the task of looking for them in Breath of the Wild. But it’s better for them to watch the video than for me to continue describing what they found.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It will be available for Switch on May 12 and you can order your copy here:

Via: YouTube