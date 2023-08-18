red dead redemption has reached the switches starting today, providing fans of Nintendo First chance to see what all the fuss was about 13 long years ago. In a new series of videos, we can see how the version for switches is compared to the original release, along with the version for ps4.

As you know, red dead redemption in switches and ps4 It is not a remake or remaster, but rather a simple port. Some elements have been polished here and there, but for the most part, this should be very similar to the original experience. Of course, the jump to more modern platforms allows for an increase in resolution, but there could also be some hiccups. Take a look at the videos above to see how the transition from red dead redemption.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: The best they can do is buy the Xbox Series X compatible version and they know it.