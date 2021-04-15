D.In the times of Corona, you don’t need a hiking or cycling app for navigation, because everything outside is so overcrowded anyway that you can always ask someone for the right direction, maybe. This applies to the Rheingau and other popular excursion destinations, but even in the Hintertaunus you can walk for hours without meeting a single person. In addition, some forest paths take a course that you did not expect.

Unfortunately, Germany is not only the land of dead spots there. Apple’s maps and Google Maps on the smartphone do not automatically keep the map in stock, but usually fetch it into the device via the cellular network. Google Maps is capable of “offline maps” for certain regions, but you have to load them in advance. In addition, both apps have the fundamental problem that if there is no radio coverage, they trust their internal buffer too much, i.e. they often display a wrong position or wrong direction. Quite apart from the fact that many small paths are not listed. In short: cyclists, runners or hikers in unknown terrain should not rely on the on-board means of cell phones.