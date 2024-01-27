Throughout its history, FC Barcelona has had high-level coaches on its bench. Many of them have something in common and that is that they had previously worn the Barça shirt, something that gives them a greater perspective of what the club is and the feeling that they can transmit to the fans. Coaching a big club is never easy, and the demand is maximum, since every season you have to fight for the majority of titles, and that is never easy given the great competitiveness there is, both at the national and European level.
Since the arrival of Guardiola in 2008, there are eight coaches who have been on the bench of the culé team, some with more success than others, but always with a clear idea, to bring the playing ideology of FC Barcelona to the field in the that they played
Guardiola arrived at FC Barcelona in 2007 to take charge of the reserve team, and a year later he received the opportunity to coach the first team. At first there was some doubt about the fact that an inexperienced coach took the helm of such an important team, but the doubts quickly dissipated, and finally, he achieved the most golden era of the Barça team. He stands out for being the only coach to win the famous “sextete” in the same season, achieving all possible titles in the club of his heart. With spectacular and very attractive football for the spectator, it is considered by many to be the team that has played football best in the history of this sport. After winning everything, he decided to embark on a new adventure at Bayern Munich, leaving the club in 2012.
The Catalan coach arrived at FC Barcelona to replace Pep Guardiola, after many years training in the lower categories. In the only year that he was able to train due to an illness from which he would finally die in 2014, Tito achieved a record-breaking league, in which the culé team reaped 100 points and remained in first place in the standings from the first match, with only two defeats in the entire tournament.
The one who was Tito Vilanova's second coach took the reins of the team during the months of the Catalan coach's illness, although he only played 13 games in charge of the team, although with good results statistics.
The Argentine coach joined the Blaugrana discipline from South American football, and the start was quite good, winning the Spanish Super Cup against Atlético de Madrid and signing the best start in the history of FC Barcelona in LaLiga at that time. However, a second round marked by injuries to very important players in the squad, including Leo Messi, meant that the coach was close to achieving more titles, but this could not be and he would finally be fired at the end of that same season.
The coach from Gijón came to the club with the aim of giving it enthusiasm, and without a doubt he achieved it from the beginning, winning the Copa del Rey, LaLiga and the Champions League, in a final that beat Juventus 3-1. With a trident to dominate world football, formed by Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, the team continued to win titles in the next two seasons in which the Spanish coach was there, finally achieving nine titles in its record.
The coach from Extremadura joined the team from Athletic Club, after a very positive time for the club in terms of titles, and in that first season he would end up winning the Copa del Rey and a record league, after losing only one game in the entire competition. , truly crazy. Finally he would end up adding two more titles to his record, with another league and a Spanish Super Cup,
The Cantabrian coach arrived at the Blaugrana team wanting to once again provide the team with an identity and the Barcelona style. However, in the key matches the team did not perform at the level, suffering very painful defeats such as that famous 8-2 against Bayern Munich, which still remains in the memory of many fans. The Spanish coach was only a few months in the culé discipline, and finally had to leave after failing to achieve the established objectives.
The Dutchman, history of FC Barcelona for being the author of the goal that gave the Barcelona team the first Champions League, took the reins of the club after a bad period for the team, especially in terms of results. The coach had to deal with difficult moments in the city of Barcelona, with Messi's first attempt to leave the club, something that would end up being achieved in his second season at the helm of the team. He never achieved the stability that the board wanted, and despite winning the Copa del Rey, bad feelings and tough defeats like the one in the Champions League, again against Bayern Munich, caused the coach to finally leave the club in October 2021.
Now without Messi in the team, the Barça club was looking for someone who would restore enthusiasm to the culé fans, and that person was Xavi Hernández. Legend of the club and Spanish football, and considered by many to be the best player in Spanish football, he came to the team after training alone in Qatari football. Three seasons later, the Catalan coach finds himself discussed by the fans after not achieving good results, and in his record he only has two titles at the moment, a league and a Spanish Super Cup. This season it seems difficult for him to win any title, eliminated from the Copa del Rey and quite far from the lead in LaLiga
|
Matches
|
Victories
|
% Victories
|
Goals scored
|
Titles
|
Guardiola
|
247
|
179
|
72.47%
|
638
|
14
|
Vilanova
|
13
|
8
|
61.5%
|
28
|
1
|
Jordi Roures
|
13
|
8
|
61.5%
|
32
|
0
|
“Tata Martino”
|
59
|
40
|
67.79%
|
148
|
1
|
Luis Enrique
|
181
|
138
|
76.24%
|
519
|
9
|
Ernesto Valverde
|
145
|
97
|
66.89%
|
340
|
4
|
Quique Setien
|
25
|
16
|
64%
|
59
|
0
|
Xavi Hernandez
|
121
|
76
|
62.8%
|
233
|
2
