Compaq Smart TV

Compaq has launched its smart TV range – Hex 4K QLED TV in India. Under this series, the company has brought two size smart TVs (55 inch and 65 inch). The sale of Compaq Smart TV starting at Rs 59,999 has started on Flipkart. Compaq Smart TV competes with the pre-existing OnePlus and TCL’s Smart QLED TVs in the market. In addition to launching new televisions, Compaq has also stated that it will bring 32- to 55-inch TVs in the coming weeks.Compaq’s 55-inch 4K QLED TV costs Rs 59,999. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 89,999 for the 65-inch model of this TV. Talking about the features of both TVs, they have an ultra-HD QLED screen with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. Google Play Store is also supported in these TVs coming with Android TV OS.

The TV HDR supports high dynamic range up to 10 formats for better picture quality. Both TVs have Dolby Audio and DTS True Sound technology for powerful sound. Both these TVs equipped with 2.5 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage have four HDMI ports for connectivity, three USB ports with Wi-Fi connectivity up to 5Ghz.

Both of Compaq’s televisions use special Mimi Hearing, Wide Color Gamut Plus and Experience Stabilization Engine technology, which makes the TV viewing experience much better. However, you do not get Dolby Vision HDR format support in this TV. The lack of Dolby Vision HDR support makes Compaq’s TV lag slightly behind TCL and OnePlus.