Orbit subjects public social media data to quantitative models to identify behaviors from posts

The company Orbit Data Science has developed a methodology that uses artificial intelligence to conduct research and capture consumer trends. The startup can describe and anticipate behaviors based on what consumers post on their social media profiles.

According to Orbit Data Science’s COO, Fernando Hargreavesthe database used by the startup is public. Therefore, there is no interference with the LGPD (General Law for the Protection of Personal Data). The entrepreneur states that, through this information, it is possible to know what consumers say about brands and products, for example.

“We also have clients who want to understand certain types of behavior from their consumers, even if they are not directly related to their brand and product, since this specific behavior can interfere in the way in which this consumer relates to the brand or service.”he said Hargreaves to the Poder360.

The executive says that Orbit Data Science primarily serves the marketing departments of large companies. On average, 3 surveys are conducted per month.

It takes 20 business days to make a withdrawal.

“We are not restricted to social networks. We can cross-reference data from social networks and other data that is available online, but which is not restricted to Facebook, Instagram and other networks.”he said.

In addition to research, the startup produces reports. The information can be used to anticipate popular formats and content so that brands can plan their actions accordingly. “surfing” on trends before they become obsolete, for example. The company also develops dashboards (tool with relevant business information and performance data).

“We use artificial intelligence to analyze and describe a large volume of data. There is no reason why we should not use this great ally to scale solutions that were previously very artisanal”he said.

Orbit Data X-ray Science