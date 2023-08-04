My fault. After América Televisión decided to remove the program ‘Emprendedor ponte las pilas’ from the air due to the exposure of minors in underwear, the company involved, which was promoting its “girls lingerie”broke his silence and used his social networks to apologize to all those who have felt affected by the content broadcast on the small screen.

Let’s remember that, at the beginning of the week, the complaint from users on social networks for showing minors modeling women’s underwear went viral. Criticism was not only directed against the program that broadcast this content, but also against Rommy Lingerieintimate clothing company that organized this parade.

What did Rommy Lingerie say about the criticism against him?

The company used its official account instagram to pronounce on the strong controversy, showing repentance for their actions: “To the public opinion. We sincerely apologize for the negative exposure of minors that occurred during the promotion of our brand on television (…) Our intention when presenting the garments was to promote Peruvian cotton underwear“.

“We understand that the way in which our products were presented was not with the respect and sensitivity that should have been done, and this does not reflect in any way the original intention of the brand (…) It was never our intention to advertise in an inappropriate or insensitive manner; so we understand the criticism we have received.” pointed out the brand on social networks.

“We are taking steps to correct the mistakes made on our part.” finished.