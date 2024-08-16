A company in Dubai filed a civil lawsuit against an employee, demanding compensation of 5,000 dirhams for not wearing work-appropriate clothing, or maintaining the required appearance, such as cutting his hair, noting that he responded inappropriately to his manager when he drew his attention to it, but the court rejected the lawsuit and ordered it to pay the expenses.

In detail, the company based its lawsuit on the fact that the defendant had a previous circular in another emirate in connection with a criminal case related to violating residency laws, but it took the initiative to help him by ending all circulars against him and facilitating the issuance of a visa that would guarantee his legal residency in the company specializing in security.

She said that she had placed the defendant in a project, but was surprised on his first day of work that his behaviour and appearance were not appropriate for the job, as he had not cut his hair or worn clothes appropriate for the job.

She confirmed that his manager at work drew his attention to this and gave him official comments, but he responded in an inappropriate manner. In addition, the management of the building he was guarding sent complaints against him due to his lack of proficiency in the English language, and he was directed to take this into consideration, but he did not adhere to the instructions.

The company added that it had tried to secure him a permanent job, but he had only worked two days out of a whole month, continued to ignore instructions and not behave in a sufficiently polite manner, and had come to its headquarters and threatened everyone present in a bad manner.

She indicated that she had terminated the contractual relationship with the defendant, and filed the lawsuit based on his actions and behavior.

For its part, the court concluded that the case papers lacked evidence that would reassure it, and added that what was included in them was nothing but unsubstantiated statements, based on which it could not demand the defendant to pay the requested amount, and rejected the case.