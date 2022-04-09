The feminine look at the prison is the theme of the show Prison or Why Women Become Buffaloesby Companhia de Teatro Heliópolis, directed by Miguel Rocha and written by Dione Carlos.

The story unfolds between two sisters – Maria das Dores and Maria dos Prazeres – marked by the imprisonment of men in the family. The plot deals with the struggle for survival and shows a mother seeking to free her unjustly imprisoned son and his sister, held hostage by her ex-companion who is incarcerated. The sisters, whose father was also in prison, struggle to break this cycle of violence and incarceration.

Heliopolis Theater Company – Antonio Saggese/Heliópolis Theater Company

“They are the ones who carry the weight, who are affected by the consequences of the incarceration of their partners or family members, seeing their emotional life, their physical safety and their financial situation shaken. The woman becomes the strength and support of the family, and also of those who are in prison”, said Miguel Rocha.

The season will be held at Casa de Teatro Maria José de Carvalho, the company’s headquarters in the Ipiranga neighborhood, and will continue until June 5th. The re-enactments are held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights and tickets are free for public school students and teachers. For the rest of the public, admission costs as much as the person can contribute.

The piece, which is accompanied by musicians performing live, celebrates the 20th anniversary of the group’s founding, completed in 2020. The company, created in the largest community in São Paulo, is known for researching and addressing violence and its reverberations.

