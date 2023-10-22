Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Shock after vacation: A company mistakenly demolishes a woman’s house and only finds a pile of rubble. © @Twiiter/NewsWall

Serious mistake: A homeowner in the USA learns from her neighbor that her family property was mistakenly demolished.

Atlanta – You should actually feel refreshed after a vacation. But what happened to this homeowner after her trip can only be described as a shock. Instead of throwing herself back into everyday life with newfound energy, she now has to think about a step that is by no means commonplace. After all, a company apparently mistakenly demolished her house in the southwest of Atlanta in the USA.

Shock on vacation: company demolishes wrong house – “I’m angry”

“I’m angry,” Hodgson told the Associated Press after her home was demolished and found reduced to a pile of rubble. “I keep waking up and thinking, ‘Is this all a joke or what? I’m just in shock.” The owner explained that when she returned from vacation last month, she found a pile of rubble at the site of her long-standing family property.

However, the disturbing scene did not come as a complete surprise to Hodgson. Finally, a neighbor had called her while she was on vacation and asked if someone had been hired to demolish the vacant house. “I said ‘no,’ and she said, ‘Well, there’s someone over here who just tore the whole house down,'” the owner recalls.

At the wrong address: Company demolishes wrong house

When the neighbor confronted those responsible at the company on site, the workers apparently became angry, according to Hodgson. “He told her to shut up and mind her own business,” the owner said. She sent a family member to the scene to see what was going on. Once there, he asked for permission. According to Hodgson, when a site official checked his permit, he admitted he was at the wrong address.

“The house has been boarded up for about 15 years and we keep it boarded up, covered, the grass cut and the yard clean,” she said. “The taxes have been paid and everything is fine.” The owner cannot explain the mistake about the house being torn down. “It’s just hard to believe that someone thinks they have the right to just come and destroy something and then drive away without coming back and saying, ‘I’m sorry. What do I need to do to fix this? It was an accident.’ They didn’t give me anything.”

Company demolishes wrong house: owner files police report

While a family defies real estate speculators, the owner of the house that was accidentally demolished is left stunned. “How can they think this is okay? I just wish the company would come and fix the problem it caused.” But to date, the company responsible has not contacted her. Rather, the company stated in a statement WAGA TV from local news station FOX News 5 Atlanta announced that it was investigating the incident and working to resolve it.

Meanwhile, Hodgson has filed a police report and spoken to lawyers, but so far everything is apparently still in limbo. “We’re still trying to figure out what to do,” says the owner. “We are pushing in different directions to see if something will happen.” Optimism probably sounds different in this case.