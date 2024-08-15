Ciudad Juarez.- The Juárez Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) discovered that a company dedicated to the sale of purified water was selling tap water to its customers, filling the jugs through a clandestine tap.

It was through an anonymous complaint to WhatsApp 656 375 36 10, supported by images, that the case became known, the decentralized agency explained.

The business is located on Sierra Morena Street, in the La Cuesta neighborhood, where JMAS personnel arrived.

Through images that were sent to the Board, it can be seen that the building is equipped with several large-capacity containers, to store the water that they extracted from the General Drinking Water Network and directly emptied it into the jugs that they sold to their clients.

Apparently the service has been cut off since 2021, due to the debt of more than $137,700 pesos, but they continued to use the water through clandestine tapping.

Staff eliminated the illegal tap from the site and lifted a fine of 800 UMAS, equivalent to $86,856.00 pesos.