Company from Brasilia receives technological equipment every month to disassemble and send raw material to São Paulo

Of every 100 Brazilians, 75 do not know that electronic waste can be fully recycled if disposed of properly. The data are from a survey commissioned by the technological waste manager Green Electron and referring to the year 2021, date of the most recent survey.

the small business Sia Recycles, located in Brasília (DF), is proof that electronic waste can be destined for the manufacturing industry. Every month, 7 tons of electronic waste leave the company to be reused in the State of São Paulo.

The corporation has been managed by Anderson Silva da Mata since 2017, when the venture began. Since its founding, the company’s revenues have grown by 500%. It costs about R$50,000 a month, reports the owner.

The company’s name derives from its location. It is located in the SIA (Industry and Supply Sector) in the federal capital. it is on land that has a house and a backyard. Inside, there are several shelves with the most varied technological equipment. In the back, there are even more materials.

According to Anderson, the equipment that most arrive at the site is printers. In the hallways, the Power360 looked at several models of these devices, as well as monitors, televisions, keyboards and more.

There is still bigger equipment outside, like big machines used in hospitals. Asked if they are concerned about the possibility of contamination with medical waste, Anderson said he does not receive harmful equipment, such as radioactive equipment.

The material comes from contract with private companies. Collection can be done with a Sia Recicla trailer or with trucks rented by the company. In some cases, the contractors themselves take the recyclables to the site.

Once at Sia Recicla, the equipment is dismantled by the 5 employees at the site. The glass, plastic, paper and metal of each one separated together with its similar to be sent to the transformation industry in São Paulo.

In Brasilia, there is the possibility of plastic recycling. But the others tend to be sent to São Paulo.

Aluminum is the most profitable material for recycling, according to the most recent recycling yearbook, prepared by LCA Consultants and referring to the year 2021. Here is the full (9 MB).

The waste left over from the collection is sent to a sanitary landfill in Brasília.

The material is transported in tons and all at once. The strategy serves to save with interstate transportation. “Freight is expensive, so we have to gather tons”Anderson said.

According to the entrepreneur, there is a lack of space due to so much garbage accumulated on the land. Employees need to be careful when handling waste.

All the company’s hiring takes place under the CLT (Workers law consolidation). That is, employees are entitled to INSS, 13th salary, vacations and other formalization benefits.

Anderson points out that Sia Recicla is not a recycling cooperative, where there is no company owner, but an elected board that runs the operations. Wages in cooperatives are paid through a pro rata system, in which each worker receives an equal share of what is produced.

As shown the Power360recycling cooperatives in Brasilia are experiencing financial difficulties after the closure of the city’s dump, the largest in Brazil until then.

The recycling complex of the cooperatives is located just 2 km from Sia Recicla, in the administrative region of Estrutural, the poorest in the Federal District.

According to Anderson, the closure of the deposit did not affect the company, not least because it was founded in the process of closing the dump. Another caveat from the businessman: he does not have any kind of partnership with sanitary landfills or the government. He works only with contracts between private companies.

One of the biggest difficulties in opening Sia Recicla was informing the population about the existence of electronic waste recycling. According to Anderson, collecting these materials on a large scale is not so common in Brasilia.

“The biggest challenge for us was the 1st year, with the disclosure [da empresa] and people understand how the recycling work works”he declared.

Asked about how the company behaved during the covid-19 pandemic, Anderson reported that there was growth in the business. In his analysis, people stayed at home longer and started to get rid of their electronic goods.

The entrepreneur said that most of the equipment he receives is broken and few work.

On the top floor of the house, he keeps some antiques, such as VHS tapes and DVD players. Also old computers and electronic typewriters.

Sometimes customers interested in antiques contact the company to buy what is there.

WASTE ELECTRONIC

According to research by Green Electron (full – 1 MB), 16% of Brazilians dispose of electronic waste in common deposits. The practice makes it impossible to recycle the raw material present in the equipment.

In addition, 87% of the population keep useless electronics at home for more than 2 months and 25% of the population have never taken their electronic waste to a collection point.

Stacks lead the items that are most taken by the population to correct collection points. Here’s the panorama:

Batteries: 66% of the population has already discarded it;

cell phones and smartphones: 58%;

tablets, notebooks and desktops: 30%;

monitors: 29%;

led lamps: 29%;

landlines, modems and routers: 29%;

electric showers: 24%;

televisions: 24%.

The survey heard 2,075 people, from May 14 to 24, 2021. The target audience: men and women aged 18 to 65 from classes A, B and C, according to the Critério Brasil da ABEP (Brazilian Association of Population Studies). It evaluated data from 13 states (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Ceará, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Pará, Goiás, Distrito Federal and Mato Grosso do Sul).

X-RAY OF SIA RECYCLES