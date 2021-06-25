Sandra Gonzalez

Monterrey / 06.25.2021

Defending the homeland has cost the elements of the Ministry of National Defense to suffer serious injuries that compromise their health and put their lives at risk, but love for their profession prevails in all.

This was revealed by the Transmission Sergeant, Luis Enrique Olivares, of the Second Motorized Cavalry Regiment, who a month ago, while on patrol in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, was attacked along with his companions by an organized crime group.

His leg still has a part of the bullet that pierced him and he has a long time to go from rehabilitation, but he is in the mood and waiting to return.

“It was in my right leg, a 7.62 projectile hit me. It hit me in the calf and the warhead stayed there. My colleagues treated me and took me to the hospital, and then they brought me to Monterrey,” said the Transmission sergeant.

An automotive and self-financing company of Monterrey gave an acknowledgment, as well as financial support of 15 thousand pesos to three soldiers who are in the same situation, as a token of gratitude for their dedication to the safety of the population.

The CEO of the company, Héctor Armando Vejar CornejoHe pointed out that this is the first time that they have given financial support and recognitions to the military, but they hope to replicate it.

“They are the institution that is always there to support us. We must work together, because by being in solidarity this country can achieve many things, and they have shown it to us on many occasions in events that merit all our pride in our Army,” said the director of the firm.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Fourth Military Region, General Carlos Arturo Pancardo, explained that this incentive lifts the spirits of the elements that are active.

“It encourages them to continue working, it is an initiative of the entrepreneurs of New Lion, which we greatly appreciate. The sample is here in the expressions and the effort of our Mexican Army is recognized, “said the commander.

It was the elements Marcos García Sánchez, of the 16th Motorized Cavalry Regiment; the second sergeant, Luis Enrique Olivares, and the cape Omar ramirez, of the 11th Battalion of the Military Police, who in different operations against organized crime were wounded by gunshots and today they are fighting to regain their health.

