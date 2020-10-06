MG Motor India It is preparing to bring its popular SUV MG Hector to a new avatar. Recently, this car has been seen during testing. MG’s car was well received by customers. Given this, now the company is going to launch the car facelift.

There will be no change in the engine

Not much information has been revealed about the engine of Hector facelift. According to the news, only the engine with the current model can be given in this car. The current model has a 2.0-liter turbo engine which generates 168bhp power and 350Nm torque.

How much will the price be

There has also been no disclosure about the price of the new Hector. The company recently also launched the dual tone variant of this car. The price of this car is between Rs 16.84 lakh and Rs 18.08 lakh.

Dual tone edition came in the market

MG Motor has launched the dual tone model of Hector in the Indian market with Candy White with Stary Black and Glaze Red with Stari Black Color Combination. In the car, you will see not only the black color but also the ORVMs and A pillar.

These cars will compete

This new MG car will compete with SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the Indian market. A lot of cars are registered in this segment.

