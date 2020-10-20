OnePlus 8T has not been launched yet, but in the meantime leaks of new smartphone have come out. The popular tipster Max J., who exposed the leaks associated with OnePlus. Huh. He has shared a side-view of a new smartphone, codenamed ‘Lemonade’. It is being said about this phone that it could be the next handset of OnePlus.Max J. Has shared a photo from his Twitter handle. In this phone, the side angle view of the phone is shown. It is very hard and thin in appearance. The most striking attraction of the picture is its background. Lemonade is written in yellow in big font here. Max J. Did not provide any more information about this tweet, but while replying to a comment, he said that it is the codename of OnePlus 9 series.

The news has already come

There have been reports about Lemonade many times before. About a month ago, XDA Developers reported that OnePlus is working on a handset named Lemonade. Till then it was being thought that it could be a new smartphone of OnePlus, but Max J. Has almost confirmed it now that it is a OnePlus 9 series only.

This feature can be found in OnePlus 9 series

Nothing can be said about what features will be available in OnePlus 9 series. However, Max J. The series has been talked about in the tweet and it can be assumed that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones will be launched in the OnePlus 9 series. No information has come out about whether the display of the phone will be flat or curved.

Being the flagship lineup, the OnePlus 9 Series can get a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, Snapdragon 875 processor with 65W fast charging support. For photography, a 64-megapixel camera can be found in this phone. The company can launch this series after April next year.

