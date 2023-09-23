Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 09/23/2023 – 9:00

A Osten Groupan automotive group focused on the premium market, through its cryptoactive business unit Osten Crypto, recently started selling cars through cryptocurrencies. Exclusively for This is Money, the company reveals that the expectation is to sell R$100 million in new and pre-owned electric vehicles in this modality alone in two years.

According to the company, the public that buys is people who do not invest in the medium and long term and work as traders. Among the main accepted cryptocurrencies are: bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and tether (USDT), among others.

The initiative began with a focus on electric models from brands such as Tesla, BYD and BMW. Now, it will also be expanded to other types of engines and options sold by Osten dealerships.

Security

To track the origin of the assets, the company hired the services of the North American organization Blockpliance, which presents a risk score for the crypto that will be transacted.

Osten also highlights that it is within Brazilian regulations for cryptocurrencies. This is the new Law 14,478, of 2022, which came into force on June 20th of this year, and establishes guidelines for the provision of virtual asset services and the regulation of providers.

How it works?

The process works like a credit analysis, similar to how it is carried out to buy a car at a dealership, with the difference of being digital. When someone transacts a cryptocurrency, the process is recorded on the blockchain, so it can be tracked and retraced the entire path of the digital currency, against the risk of it being in a non-regular market.

“The client can do the research in real time and simulate it on the exchange in which they operate”, says Fabiano Nagamatsu, CEO of Osten Moove, which is part of the Osten Group and which works as a Venture Studio Capital accelerator.

Negotiations can also partially involve the real and cryptocurrency, whether in installments or in cash.

“Those who want to pay in cryptocurrency expect more agility and less bureaucracy. For example, I have some money outside, I transform it into crypto and pay it now. In other words, they are people who want this facility.”

Crypto services

Soon, Osten intends to make this type of payment for services possible, in addition to the subscription option. “It’s a payment method, so we can extend it to after-sales. We have BMW brand sporting goods, all accessories, services, car maintenance”, he concludes.