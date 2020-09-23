Soon it will be possible for fathers to enjoy their babies for longer. The duration of paternity leave should be reduced from 14 to 28 days. “For me, it is the most beautiful thing that I have experienced and it is true that to extend the time […] will allow to land“, testifies Marc Boucharie, recent father. This decision, which follows the recommendations of an expert report for the well-being of the child, should allow France to catch up some of its delay on the others European countries.

“The dads were still a little excluded, and it was the mom who was in touch with her baby all the time, and the dad had very little time to enjoy it.“, adds the pediatrician Rita Ajami-Sammouri, from the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris in Paris. 80% of French people were in favor of this reform. This extension will be covered by Social Security, in addition to the three days granted by the employer to all employees Part of this leave should become compulsory.