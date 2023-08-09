The Dubai Court of Appeal overturned a ruling by a court of first instance to imprison the owner of a company for three months and deport him from the country, on charges of indecent assault on a woman.

It acquitted the accused because it was not satisfied with the evidence and the victim’s story.

According to the facts of the case, the accused owns a company, and announced a vacancy for him, so a woman applied for a job interview, and he offered to drive her to her home, as it was close to midnight, then he harassed her in several ways, and paralyzed her movement to prevent her from seeking help and bit her. But she pushed him, so he left her, and she later informed the police.

She said that she had abrasions, swelling, and traces of his bite on her arm.

For his part, the accused, during the Public Prosecution investigations, denied the charge against him, admitting that he drove the victim in his car to the building where she lived, stayed with her in the parking lot for seven minutes, and then left.

The representative of the accused, the arbitrator and legal advisor, Muhammad Naguib, confirmed that the incident was not envisioned in the manner claimed by the victim, and that the lawsuit was devoid of any definitive evidence proving its narration, whether witness testimony or criminal evidence.

He added that the first instance ruling omitted the technical evidence represented in the medical report issued by the forensic laboratory, which contradicted the statements of the victim, and proved that her injury was a bruise arising from a solid body and not a bite or dental impression.

The ruling also did not address the evidence of innocence represented in the victim’s phone, which she deliberately concealed, and the failure to comply with the Public Prosecution’s decision to hand it over for examination by the forensic laboratory.

He pointed out that the appellant has resided in the country for 20 years, and there are no precedents in his record, and he is married.

He continued that what was stated in the statements of the victim does not correspond to the mind, as she stated that she took out a cigarette to smoke in the car, despite her arrival at her home, and that she was surprised by him pulling her forcefully from her hair and harassing her in various ways, but she did not leave the vehicle either, but only alerted him. not to repeat it.

For its part, the Court of Appeal stated in the reasons for its ruling that it examined the case and entered into doubts about the veracity of the elements of proof, and therefore it prefers the appellant’s defense and considers that the incident has a picture other than the one reported by the victim, which makes it question the correctness of attributing the charge to the appellant, and then ruled his innocence. .