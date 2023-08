Personale Consultoria de RH, a Human Resources company in Bahia, is announcing 200 vacancies for store assistants. Recruitment takes place through the platform vacancies.comand candidates can apply until September 25th.

The requirements for the vacancy are high school education and customer focus. Customer service experience will be an asset. It will be 44 hours a week, with 7:20 hours of work + 1 hour for lunch per day.



