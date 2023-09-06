Powered by Feral Interactive, the military masterpiece Company of Heroes will be released in nintendoswitch this fall as a single set containing the base game and both expansions. Company of Heroes Collection marks the console debut of the game that redefined real-time strategy, bringing with it epic campaigns based on the liberation of France by the Allied forces in World War II.

From the daring beach raids of D-Day to the Battle of Normandy, players will command both Allied and Axis forces in an action-packed offering that includes both the base game and its two expansions: Opposing Fronts and Tales. of Valor, all in one exciting package.

With a custom user interface and controls designed to be played on nintendoswitch, the player will have complete control of the battlefield. Intense tactical combat takes place in 41 squad-based missions, with moment-to-moment encounters shaping the course of each battle. Also included is a customizable Skirmish mode, featuring unique factions, multiple game modes, and a host of maps, offering tremendous replayability and rewarding bold experimentation.

Company of Heroes Collection will be released for nintendoswitch this autumn. More communications will be provided in due course. By the way, keep in mind that Company of Heroes Collection it will be exclusively single-player at launch, with multiplayer planned for a post-launch update.

Via: Communiqué

Editor’s note: It is always good to know that these types of collections are coming to the Nintendo Switch.