Time to critics’ votes also for Company of Heroes 3, which is receiving good and excellent reviews from all the magazines that have reviewed it. The votes start from an enthusiastic NME perfect score and never go below 7, a sign that we are dealing with a high quality title. Let’s see the complete list:

Multiplayer.it – ​​7,5 / 10

NME-100

CGMagazine – 90

GameStar – 90

Gaming Trend – 90/100

NPR-85

God is a Geek – 8.5/10

PC Gamer – 82/100

Gamer.no – 80

Shacknews – 8/10

IGN Spain – 8/10

GameWatcher – 8/10

SECTOR.sk – 8 / 10

PowerUps! – 8/10

Saving Content – 4/5

PCGamesN – 7/10

GameSpew – 70

In general, all articles welcome the return of the series relicwhich they say has a great single player campaign, with lots of content, as well as lots of multiplayer modes, which could potentially make it survive for years.

The only complaints are that the gameplay it is very similar to that of the second chapter, without therefore being the evolution that many hoped for. That said, many choices were applauded, such as the campaign map. Consents also for the technical part, apparently very solid.

However you look at it, Company of Heroes 3 appears to be a title that real-time strategy enthusiasts shouldn’t miss out on.