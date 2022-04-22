Company of Heroes 3 is the protagonist of a new video diary published by Relic Entertainment, dedicated in this case toauthenticity and the realism of the game, coming soon on PC.

Announced last July, Company of Heroes 3 will mark the return of the famous strategy series with a chapter never so faithful to the reality of the war conflict that is told.

“To create a truly authentic experience, Relic’s team drew inspiration from conversations with historians, watched countless hours of WWII documentaries, and read journals and technical reports from that period,” reads the press release.

“For Company of Heroes 3, the studio also created a unique system called ‘Paper Doll’, in which the objects in the game are designed in a more modular way, whereby each outfit or tank can be easily customized to look different. one from the other and therefore appear more authentic. “

The video also offers an in-depth perspective on how animations, vehicles, armor and unit behaviors have become more accurate and how environments have changed in CoH3.

“Units now really react to their surroundings, so when planes fly overhead or when an enemy is nearby their attitude will change, which really makes the battlefield more believable and vivid,” said Tristan Brett. , Art Director of Company of Heroes 3.