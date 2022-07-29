“We also see all those stories that the photo is fake, but that car is really ours and this happened,” says spokesman Manoek Loonstijn van Spie. “The driver is doing well. And that’s the most important. Miraculously, he escaped without injury. He is of course a bit angry because this could have ended very differently.”

The company is now responding mainly because there are many stories circulating that the photo taken by Rijkswaterstaat is fake. “The photo is not ours, so no edits, but the accident really happened,” Loonstijn emphasizes.

The company's car was badly damaged. The photo made a big impression. On social media, the question was often raised 'whether the driver was not paying attention, looking at his phone or had shit in his eyes' that he did not see the roadblock. ,,But there was a van right in front of him that swerved at the last minute, so before that blockade. Our driver had therefore not seen the blockage and drove into it," says Loonstijn.

Spie is in contact with the police and does not know yet whether they will file a report. “We’re not there yet. We will discuss that further.”

