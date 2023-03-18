Artificial intelligence is already everywhere, proof of this is the decision made by a video game company to appoint a AI humanoid robot as its new CEO.

In recent months, technology companies have focused on the development or improvement of their artificial intelligence, as part of the race to achieve the most efficient automated technology.

These initiatives, although they have surprised, have also caused alarms in various sectors, as it is feared that artificial intelligence will end up replacing humanity.

Under this framework, it has transpired that a Hong Kong video game company appoints a humanoid robot as its new CEOthat is, the AI ​​became its CEO.

It was in August 2022 when the company NetDragona Chinese company that develops and operates massively multiplayer online games, decided to put a humanoid robot powered by AI at the helm.

According to the technology company, the purpose of putting the humanoid robot in command of the corporate is to improve the operating efficiency of the company. And it seems that it gave results.

According to what was pointed out by google financethe market value of NetDragon will be increased by 10% in the last months since artificial intelligence was appointed CEO.

“We believe that Artificial Intelligence is the future of business management, and the appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace its use to transform the way we operate our business. Ultimately, drive our strategic growth going forward,” he said. Dejian Liu, founder of NetDragon.

Thus, the current CEO of NetDragon is named Tang Yu, being the first virtual executive director of a corporate, having as main functions the streamline the flow of processes, improve the quality of work tasks and their execution.

“As we gradually morph into a metaverse-based work community. This will allow us to attract a much broader base of talent from around the world and position us to achieve much bigger goals,” Liu added.