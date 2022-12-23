The State Public Prosecution ordered the imprisonment of the director of a private sector company for committing the crimes of fictitious employment of citizens in the company, forging electronic documents and issuing fictitious work contracts in which it proved – contrary to the truth – the existence of work relations between his company and some citizens with the aim of circumventing Emiratization percentages to obtain benefits and material support from programs allocated to citizens appointed in the private sector, and benefiting from the advantages of “Nafes” programs, which is considered a fraud to unlawfully seize state funds and in violation of the Law Regulating Labor Relations, and the Law of Crimes, Penalties and Controls set by the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council.

The Attorney General of the State had received a notification of the incident from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, so he ordered an urgent investigation, and the investigations resulted in the confirmation of these crimes against the company’s manager for employing more than 40 citizens in a fictitious manner, with the help of some of his employees.

The Attorney General called on officials in the concerned private sector companies and units when conducting the Saudization of jobs in their companies to be up to the responsibility, to play their desired role in preparing the human cadres of citizens and developing their skills, and in contributing to economic development for the benefit of them and the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry had taken administrative measures, in accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers concerned with “Nafes” sanctions, against the employer for appointing more than 40 citizens of his family members in a fictitious manner, and under one job title, to circumvent the nationalization ratios and benefit from the benefits of the “Nafes” programs.

The Ministry stressed the responsibilities of citizens in exchange for the benefits they enjoy from “Nafes”, pointing out that the support programs were established for them and in order to achieve real settlement rates, and therefore they should not accept any sham jobs that make them partners in violating legislation and laws, and exposing them to deprivation of privileges. “Compete” initiatives in the future, and a severe penalty that includes stopping support and refunding the amounts spent to the violating company.

She indicated that there is nothing to prevent the employment of relatives in one company, except that “employment cases must be subject to compatibility between educational and scientific qualifications, the job title, and the nature and requirements of the job. The owner of the company or his employees whom he appoints for this purpose.

The Ministry considers “fictitious localization” as a negative practice that occurs when a citizen is included in a company’s registry with a formal job without real work, or they are re-employed in the same facility with the aim of fraud. For its part, the Ministry imposes a package of penalties and administrative penalties against the violating companies, which may reach up to Referral to the Public Prosecution to take legal action in the event of proven fraud and manipulation.

The supervisory authorities in the Ministry intensify their inspection rounds to monitor any fraud and tampering with employee data, and administrative penalties and fines are applied against establishments that attempt to exploit the initiatives and programs of the Emirati Competitiveness Council (Nafis), amounting to 100 thousand dirhams for each citizen, in the event that the fake localization is proven.

The Ministry provides channels that allow employees, employers and the community to report any violations to take the necessary measures from the inspection teams to ensure enforcement of the law and preserve the interests of both parties to the contractual relationship, by contacting the call center on the number 600590000, or through the Ministry’s smart application or the Ministry’s website or its pages on social networking sites.

The application of penalties to violating companies comes within the framework of implementing Cabinet Resolution No. 95 of 2022 regarding violations and administrative penalties related to “Nafes” initiatives and programs, which entrusted the Ministry and the UAE Competitiveness Council (Nafes) with applying administrative penalties according to jurisdiction.

