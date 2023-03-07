We know that technology has advanced too much, right? But did you know that there is a company that is specifically dedicated to play your memories in virtual reality? Here we will tell you everything.

Have you ever imagined having the opportunity to relive many of your most cherished memories? Well, a company did think about it and decided to get down to work in this regard, using technological advances in the field to be able to design special software for this purpose.

Recently the startup company Wist Labs has submitted a software that will make it possible for people to have access to moments that are considered important to them, but the most surprising thing is that these will be “just as they remember it”.

According to what is detailed by the technology company itself on its official website, the process is quite simple: users can use a app (Vivid) to convert a normal video recorded with their phones into a 3D representation. The clip is then reproduced in situ on their computers, cell phones, or inside a virtual reality headset.

Meanwhile, as stated in the “Very Interesting” magazineAndrew McHugh, founder of Wist Labs, 3D representation of people’s important moments is made possible by sensors and software in smartphones powered by 3D capture.

“During capture, we save color, depth, device pose, audio, and scene information. Depth is captured using the LiDAR sensors on Pro model iPhones and iPads,” McHugh said.

It is in this way that the company presumes to have been able to reproduce memories in 3D using new technologies, added to the design and engineering that make the process as easy as recording a video.

“The right combination of this new technology can allow us to capture spatial moments in time where you can go back. And the right design and engineering can make this as easy as capturing video. We can make a pensieve come true, ”she remarked in a publication in” Medium “.