To some, it may seem too eccentric. For others, it is the opportunity to immortalize loved ones. Whatever the perception, there is a multi-million market that unites two points, at first, very distant: the mourning for the loss of a loved one and the creation of a jewel. The Heart in Diamond laboratory has just landed in Brazil, which transforms cremated ashes into diamonds. Created in 2005, headquartered in the United Kingdom and branch in California, it is the largest company in the world in the field. It arrives in the country through an exclusive partnership with the São João Batista Funeral Home, in Rio de Janeiro, managed by the Riopae Group. The company’s expectation is that the market potential reaches 1% of the Brazilian population, that is, 2 million customers. “It is the person dear in jewelry, an eternal bond. This is our proposal”, said Vinicius Chaves de Mello, executive director of the Riopae group.

To create a special memory in the midst of a difficult time, you can choose from over 500 sets of jewelry, in yellowish orange, greenish yellow, dark red, blue and white. The diamond can be received in the form of a ring, earring or necklace. The pieces can be purchased at prices ranging from R$5,000 to R$130,000. Delivery is made between 90 and 150 days from the date of receipt of the sample. The diamonds have a certificate of authenticity, a lifetime warranty and are laser-engraved with a unique ID.

+ Unesp makes proof of vaccination against covid-19 mandatory

According to Chaves de Mello, a cremation diamond is made using a person’s personal carbon source, which makes it a unique memory with emotional involvement because it contains feelings.

Heart in Diamond diamonds are lab-grown and also called artificial diamonds. They have chemical, optical and physical properties identical to diamonds mined from Earth. To obtain carbon – the human body has 18% carbon in its composition – organic carbon is extracted from the sample (cremated ash) by applying extreme heat (around 1,400°C). Once the carbon extraction is complete, Heart in Diamond places the carbon in a ceramic core, which is inserted into an incubator to recreate the natural conditions of the diamond development process. Afterwards, the diamonds are cut and polished.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?