Company law.

Finally, with almost two years of delay, Spain has transposed what is known as SRD II Directive (for its acronym in English) on shareholders’ rights. The legislative processing of Law 5/2021 of April 12 has also been used to incorporate other new features that modernize our company law. The standard deserves an overall positive assessment, although with some reservations.

One of the most notable developments is the possibility of holding general meetings exclusively online, without the physical presence of shareholders. To make it effective, it will be necessary for the partners to agree with a reinforced two-thirds majority on the corresponding statutory modification and that the rights of the partner can be exercised effectively and “directly” during the development of the meeting (it is not, therefore, the same meeting telematics with advance questions and proposals that we have seen during this pandemic year). Many companies will benefit from this new method of holding the meeting, which saves the not inconsiderable costs associated with the physical meeting. Instead of the paraphernalia associated with a massive event, a computer system that supports participation in real time will suffice. Of course, you have to watch out for hackers.

Updating the regime of related-party transactions is another particularly relevant chapter. Perhaps the most remarkable aspect is that, finally, the treatment of those carried out within a group of companies is made more flexible, allowing the proprietary administrators of the parent company to vote in the subsidiary on the transactions to be carried out with the parent, thereby avoid, in groups with external partners, the so-called tyranny of the minority. In return, the principle of entire fairness test (reversal of the burden of proof) in the procedures for challenging agreements or demanding the responsibility of administrators through which the minority combats operations “imposed” by the majority. When the votes of this have been decisive, it will correspond to the company and the proprietary owners to demonstrate that the operation is in line with the social interest of the subsidiary. The minority will only have to prove the conflict, which is remarkably simpler.

Although the general competence to approve related-party transactions remains in the administrative body, certain ordinary operations or below certain thresholds may be decided by delegated bodies. And in those that must be approved by the meeting in listed companies, what the independents have previously voted on the board will now acquire special relevance: if the majority does so against, the shareholder with a conflict of interest will not be able to vote at the general meeting. Additional procedural and transparency duties are also imposed.

One of the most popular news are the “loyalty shares”, or double voting, for those listed companies that decide to incorporate them (opt-in). They will allow shareholders who hold their investment for a minimum period of two years to be able, if requested, to strengthen their position (for example, someone with 17% could vote up to 29% if no other partner asks that their shares have double vote). Their practical use remains to be seen, but they may be opportune for significant shareholders to strengthen their influence without increasing their investment or for controlling partners who wish to divest without losing that control. The novelty is adequate, if only for competitive reasons, to have an instrument already enabled in jurisdictions around us.

Another purpose of the Directive was to encourage greater shareholder involvement in the governance of listed companies. This requires that asset managers and other institutional investors make public their engagement policies and how they apply them. In addition, the right of issuers and certain shareholders to know the identity of the shareholders and the ultimate beneficiaries is developed.

The regulation also makes the regime for capital increases and the issuance of convertible bonds in listed companies more flexible, with the elimination – under certain conditions – of the requirement to have a independent expert report.

In terms of remuneration, there was little to innovate to transpose the Directive, since our regulations were already at the forefront. The novelties consist mainly of requiring more detail in the remuneration policy and in the annual remuneration report of listed companies. The reform could have stayed there, but it has wanted to go one step further, causing damage that will have to be repaired. The motivation reminds me of a famous phrase, generally attributed to Bismarck: “Laws, like sausages, cease to command respect as soon as we know how they were made.” The project, well elaborated at that point, provided that the remuneration for executive functions in listed companies should be adjusted, in addition to the remuneration policy, to the bylaws if they contain any provision to that effect. This last subsection, in no way related to the transposition of the Directive, was eliminated during the parliamentary process with a confusing and somewhat misleading justification. The consequence is that now there will be those who interpret that the bylaws must also detail the remuneration of directors for executive functions or, at least, the items or concepts that comprise it, with the consequence that the absence or insufficiency of statutory concretion may end up being invoked to question its legitimacy and deductibility. The deletion of the subsection is capricious. It does not contribute anything from the point of view of integrity and publicity, since the remuneration policy, which will now be even more detailed, is already approved by the board and, instead, incorporates unnecessary and counterproductive rigidity. What’s the point of requiring that the board itself also include that in the bylaws? It would be desirable, therefore, not to subscribe to literal interpretations that all they would do is add bureaucracy and insecurity to the remuneration scheme for listed companies, which fortunately was clarified after the 2014 reform.

One last point, anecdotal but revealing. By means of an amendment, a final paragraph has been added to article 225 of the Capital Companies Law, by which it is clarified that administrators must subordinate, in any case, their particular interest to the interest of the company, to reinforce – in words of the legislator – the duty of care. I have nothing to object to the requirement itself, since it goes without saying that administrators have to act in that way. Now, putting the social interest before the individual is the undisputed and indisputable content of the other duty to which they are subject, which is that of loyalty (Article 227). Nothing had to be reinforced, therefore, in the duty of care. It was enough instead to have a good understanding of the duty of loyalty. Although I would like to think it was just an oversight, it is a shame that our legislator is confusing them.

Carlos Paredes Galego He is a lawyer for Uría Menéndez.