The company Peel P50 launched a kit on its website for anyone to assemble the smallest electric car in the world at home. It includes bodywork, wheels, seat, steering wheel and powertrain. The automaker was also responsible, in the 1960s, for the smallest production car in the world.

The three-wheeled vehicle is equipped with a 4 kW engine which, according to the automaker, can reach a speed of 45 km/h. Its size is a draw, as one of its marketing appeals is that it fits inside an elevator.

Peel 50 made the vehicle available, assembled, starting at 13,000 pounds sterling (R$88,000). The kit to assemble the vehicle at home costs 10,000 pounds sterling (R$65,000). To find out more details, visit the manufacturer’s website.

Watch the video of the smallest electric car in the world: