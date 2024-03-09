Recently, the National Employment Service shared a job opportunity in Canada for all those Mexicans who are interested in working abroad.

The job offered in the maple country is in the construction and plastics handling sector, in a company that offers a competitive salary and all the legal benefits, being a great opportunity for those who are looking for a job. professional development and job stability.

The vacancy focuses on the manufacturing of plastics, from creation to packaging, and to apply requires experience operating machines, equipment and hand tools to cut, shape, splice and fit rubber materials.

The job consists of guaranteeing that the final products meet the established specifications and quality standards, verifying the absence of defects and ensuring their correct fit, so if you are interested here at Debate we tell you everything you need to know for the postulation.

Requirements for work in Canada

Preparatory or vocational.

1 to 2 years experience in the plastics handling industry

Mastery of specialized equipment and tools, such as Clicker, Samco, automatic and rotary press

Tolerance to pressure, commitment, autonomy, proactivity, adaptability, motivation, teamwork, logical-mathematical reasoning and willingness to constantly learn

Availability to travel and work full time from Monday to Friday

Among the functions that the selected person must perform are the following:

Apply seals or labels to approved products

Record production data in specific reports and systems

Use machinery to cut, shape, splice and fit rubber materials

Adjust machinery and equipment as necessary to ensure final product quality

It should be noted that the company offers public social security, bonuses and a fixed-term contract for those selected.

If you meet the requirements you can apply through this link Employment Portal.