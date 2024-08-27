The launch of Black Myth: Wukong It has been quite an event in the country where it was launched, Chinasince most of its users have not stopped playing it on their devices despite having already finished it, even sales of PS5 went up for this action title. But that’s not all the news related to it, because even in that region they are letting workers take the day off to try out the game, whether they have bought it or not.

According to what has been shared on the network of Twittera company from that country has launched a very special statement to its employees, indicating that they can take the day off to try out this creation from the studio Game Sciencewhich has favorable ratings. In addition, if they do not have the game, the company will buy it from their preferred platform, and for those who already have it, they will give them something of their choice that has the same value as the software.

The manager further notified that the game’s deluxe edition (and coffee to stay up playing it with) will be given for free although he asks the workers to stay contactable as he may need assistance with playing the game (because he’s a noob). pic.twitter.com/mLNyXQ4A4M — Orikron 🇵🇹 (@orikron) August 21, 2024

