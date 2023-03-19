A Canadian startup has developed a caffeine-based spray for “busy people who need a quick and convenient way to get energized.” According to the company’s website, the VAE, as the product is called, complies with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), regulators in the United States.

VAE is an energy spray with natural caffeine and amino acids found in matcha that reduce jitters, anxiety and meltdowns, says the ad. Sized to fit in your pocket, the container retails at $14.99 (BRL 57)with delivery scheduled for March 30 of this year.

The product promises provide energy equivalent to a coffee in just 3 sprays, and can be sprayed directly on the tongue or added to the drink. Each VAE spray contains 20mg of caffeine – the equivalent of a cup of coffee. With 36 sprays (720mg of caffeine) per bottle, the user can guarantee a week with 1 item.