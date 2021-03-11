By switching to remote work, many employees see increased productivity and more efficient use of their time. This is evidenced by data from the report of the American job search service Upwork.

In addition, a third of the surveyed executives said they have improved the productivity of telecommuting workers. About 61.9% of managers estimate that the percentage of telecommuting employees will increase.

The benefits of the remote format cited by respondents included no commuting, fewer unnecessary meetings, and fewer office distractions.

Nonetheless, participants in the survey cited distractions at home and the need to master new technologies among the difficulties of telecommuting.

In general, the expected growth rate of the number of remote work vacancies has more than doubled – from 30 to 65%.

The survey involved 1,500 telecommuting employees, including executives, vice presidents, and managers.

In early February, it became known that every third working Russian would like to combine office work with remote work from home.