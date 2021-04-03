E.in ship will come. At least if Aaron Olivera has his way. In the future city of Singapore, the 42-year-old is planning a project that wants nothing less than to save the world. The ingredients: an idea, millions of dollars, cutting-edge research, a ship that may possibly be built at a German shipyard. “We want to create the birthplace for the strongest visions to save the world,” says Olivera, the obstetrician.

Christoph Hein Business correspondent for South Asia / Pacific based in Singapore.

He is wearing a suit, a bouquet of laurel on his lapel. In a moment he will be on the stage in the fine Clifford Pier Restaurant, the old check-in hall through which the first immigrants reached the future city. They had a long journey behind them, Olivera has an almost infinite one ahead of him: To put it soberly, he wants to collect 500 to 700 million dollars, invite top scientists, but also interested “ordinary people”, and with them and a few millionaires on a ship that is still to be built, to set sail again and again. “We have to save the world. We have to do it now. We all have to work together for this ”is his credo.