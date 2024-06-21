Mexico City.- Simple “suspicions” of the US for links to drug trafficking is not enough to block bank accounts of Mexican companies.

A federal court ordered, in a non-appealable ruling, to lift the blockade of the Pochteca Materias Primas company, decreed in October 2021 due to suspicions of the sale of chemical precursors to drug traffickers.

A Collegiate Court on Administrative Matters ordered the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) to lift the blockade, since the United States government, which requested it, does not currently have any restrictive measures against the company.

In addition, the magistrates determined that the General Provisions that regulate blockades are unconstitutional, since they allow them to be maintained indefinitely.

Pochteca, a supplier of industrial materials and chemical inputs, is the highest-profile company subject to a FIU blockade.

The firm is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) and in 2023 it had sales of 8,532 million pesos.

“(Pochteca) is not registered on the List of Blocked Persons in the United States, so much so that it has bank accounts in that country, in which it has carried out various operations in 2023, and which it has opened since 2020,” the court stated. .