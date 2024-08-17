Publisher Threei Publisher Three https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/editora-tres/ 08/17/2024 – 12:00

The voice is one of the most fundamental and immediate tools for human interaction. Through it, we express ideas, feelings and interests in interpersonal relationships. With the help of technology and a good pinch of malice, the voice has been used to commit bank fraud.

+ ‘Safe haven asset’: gold price hits historic record; understand

According to a Datafolha survey commissioned by the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP) and released on Tuesday (13), around 4,700 people are targeted by attempted financial scams every hour in Brazil. Aware of this growing wave of cybercrime, Marcelo Peixoto, Frederico de Souza, Igor Hufnagel and Daniel Ladeira founded IDtech Minds Digital, a pioneering company in voice biometrics that has already prevented more than R$70 million in fraud.

According to Marcelo Peixoto, CEO of Minds Digital, he and his partners identified a major vulnerability in authentication in call centers, where questions asked by operators were easily answered by criminals.

“These questions no longer make sense, as fraudsters can obtain this information with a simple Google search,” explained the executive.

Faced with this vulnerability, the company began developing solutions based on mathematics and statistics, testing various voice models. In practice, when a customer calls the bank to request a service, such as increasing their credit card limit or changing the invoice due date, Minds Digital identifies the cardholder’s voice and creates a “voiceprint”. With this printout, future calls are authenticated in a few seconds.

Since 2017, the startup has had as a client the Minas Gerais bank BMG, which adopted voice authentication in its call center. In the first six months, the solution prevented more than R$4 million in fraud and reduced the average service time by 30%.

“You no longer have to spend five minutes proving your identity to the attendant. In three seconds we can authenticate you,” explained Peixoto.

Among the solutions offered by the company is Minds ID, an Artificial Intelligence-based technology that uses voice biometrics and behavioral analysis to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs in service channels. In addition, it allows for the automation of data analysis, helping customers make more assertive decisions based on accurate patterns and predictions.

Another innovation is FraudShield, a multichannel platform for preventing fraud in digital environments. It identifies suspicious behavior in any service channel, using both voice biometrics and behavioral analysis.

“We teach our AI what suspicious behavior is and, from there, it can identify whether the fraudster has called before or is in contact with the attendant at that moment,” explained Peixoto, highlighting that one of the challenges overcome in the company’s journey was convincing the market that the technology is safe and effective.

“People are starting to see voice biometrics as a new form of authentication”

He also highlights that the company’s AI can already identify whether a voice has been cloned or generated by Artificial Intelligence. And it has the ability to protect people without them noticing an attempted scam.

“I don’t call a bank’s call center, for example. I only use my app, but I can guarantee that, at this very moment, there are hundreds of fraudsters trying to call in my name and I am safe. We do this in reverse as well,” Peixoto highlighted.

The company’s goal is to prevent R$1.5 billion in fraud over the next three years and grow by 35%. To achieve this, it will expand its voice biometrics database, aiming to understand the majority of Brazilians’ voices. “We want to offer robust authentication and put the customer at the center of the operation, allowing them to choose how they want to be authenticated,” said the CEO.

Regarding trends, the executive noted that AI is increasingly providing insights and improving the market experience. The idea that this technology would replace humans no longer makes sense. “We are focused on putting the customer at the center of the business. I see voice biometrics as a very strong authentication and generative AI arriving to enhance these security journeys,” concluded Peixoto.