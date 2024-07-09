In response to the need for investment in technology in the coffee sector, Felipe Silva created the event Hack Café. This is a selection notice for students of different engineering disciplines so that they can learn about Brazilian production and obtain capital to develop innovative mechanisms.

According to him, the biggest challenge is mountain production, which is still done 100% manually, which makes the process more expensive. The call for applications is opened annually during the coffee harvest. 25 people are selected. There are 2 harvests per year. Hack Café has partnerships with numerous companies in the sector.

“We need to look for new ideas to bring light to the sector, because we have no prospects for this type of culture. Who knows, maybe we can bring practical solutions to everyday life.”said.

The first Hack Café event was held in April. The next one is planned for the same period in 2025. Registrations can be made by teams of up to 4 people, who must present a solution project to the sector at the beginning of the process.

Brazil has approximately 300,000 coffee producers, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. At least 70% are considered family farming. Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Bahia, São Paulo and Rondônia have the largest number of producers.

Silva says that the fear is that this number will decrease due to production becoming unviable in the short term. He says that there are few young people in the market, while physical effort has become difficult due to the mountainous regions.

It would be ideal for the sector to facilitate harvesting in order to take the workload off small producers, he says. “The existing crops are still very old, passed down through generations. Small and medium-sized producers think that mountain coffee is going to disappear. Brazil is losing its time.”he said.

In 2023, the gross value of Brazilian coffee production reached R$49.24 billion, with R$37.52 billion of revenue coming from Arabica coffee (the most widely produced coffee). The average price of a bag of coffee exported today was US$166.14; in 2018, the price was US$146.50 per bag.