Tool developed by D4Sign allows you to identify and group information by contract maintenance term

The platform D4Sign – specialized in electronic and digital signature of documents – implemented an artificial intelligence tool that reads contracts and is capable of identifying risk clauses. According to the company, the technology allows more assertive decision-making based on data extracted from AI.

There are 43 filters suggested by artificial intelligence. Entrepreneurs can also customize the filters according to the company’s needs. To do this, entrepreneurs must select the command for the AI, which will extract the data, drawing quantitative and qualitative maps, by values, types and segmentations by size of suppliers and customers.

The tool allows you to identify and group information by contract term, negotiated amounts and expiration date. With this information, you will be able to have an advance view of charges and payments, in addition to sending advance and automatic notifications to customers.

The AI ​​developed by D4Sign creates graphs that allow you to catalog the performance of each area of ​​the company, providing insight into the teams with the highest turnover values ​​and, consequently, increasing attention to possible risks for the company.

According to D4Sign CEO, Rafael Figueiredothe tool makes contract management faster. It is estimated that AI makes the process up to 7 times faster compared to manual methods.

“Imagine that a company can sign thousands of documents per day through the platform and, management that was previously done manually, can now, in less than a minute, have parameters extracted from the documents and catalogued in an organized way”says Figueiredo.

X-RAY