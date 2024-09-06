He General Hospital of Los Mochis initiated the formal claim to a contractor that they failed with the replacement work and elevator maintenance despite the fact that 60 percent of the payment had already been made in advance. The agreement was that this had to be done in June, but that date has not been done, arguing that the acquisition of the team was complicated. That may be true, but it has taken too long to overcome the problem.

IT IS STRANGE THAT this happens because the director of the hospital, María Luisa Reyna, is supposed to have chosen an accredited and recognized company for this work. However, in the face of non-compliance, the logical thing is for the businessman to reach an agreement with Reyna.

Since there is no longer any trust, the logical thing is for the businessman to return the advance that was paid to him to avoid the case going to legal litigation.

Continue reading: