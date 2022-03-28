The company behind the messaging system that allows jailers to communicate with friends and family is very surprised to shut down the system because it “would be as leaky as a basket.” “Our system really is the worst place for inmates to discuss criminal matters,” said Francis Toye, the British co-owner of eMates, the system that has now sparked a riot. The company will certainly go to court for ‘99.9%’.

