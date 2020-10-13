The factory rented apartment: The landlord is bound by normal tenancy law

“In the case of company rented apartments, the employment contract and the rental agreement are completely independent of each other,” explains Hartmann, a lawyer. Regardless of whether it is about rent controls, rent increases, the costs of repairs and modernizations or the settlement of operating costs: Tenancy law applies and both parties must observe exactly the same regulations as with any other rental apartment.

There is only one difference and that is the termination. “In principle, the landlord may only terminate a company rented apartment for the usual reasons,” says Jutta Hartmann. If you have always paid the rent on time and you have not been guilty of anything else, in practice this means in most cases that the landlord has to register his own use. Something like that is also known from classic apartments, for example when the landlord’s family wants to use the apartment themselves.

A company’s own needs does not, of course, mean that the owner wants to move in personally, but that the company needs the apartment for an employee. “As long as the employment relationship exists, it is practically impossible to claim such personal needs, since the apartment is already occupied by an employee,” explains Hartmann, a lawyer.

But when the employment relationship ends, things look different. Here, however, you have to distinguish whether the apartment is function-related or not.

Functional company apartments: If a successor comes, the previous tenant has to leave

These are apartments that are assigned to a very specific workplace, for example porter or caretaker apartments. “If the apartment is demonstrably needed for the successor, a one-month notice period applies,” says Hartmann. You can practically not defend yourself at all against the termination, so you have to move out. But: “If there is no successor at all, for example because the position is no longer available, the longer deadlines apply to non-function-related company apartments,” explains the expert.

Non-functional company apartments: Termination only possible if a successor actually exists

Non-function-related company apartments are apartments that are not tied to a specific position (function), but can generally be rented to any employee.

If the employment relationship ends, a three-month notice period applies for the first ten years, followed by the usual nine months. “The apartment may only be terminated if the company can be shown to need it for another employee,” explains the Mieterbund lawyer.

The ex-employer must specifically name this new tenant. So it is not enough for the company to want to vacate the apartment for renting in order to be able to offer it to any employees or applicants.

Since the employment relationship naturally ends as soon as you retire, a company rented apartment can also be terminated because of personal needs if you leave your professional life. Often, however, something like this is expressly excluded by contract, so that one can continue to stay in the company apartment even after retirement

In other cases, too, for example if the employee dies, the corresponding provisions of the rental agreement may apply.

The tenant can defend himself against the termination

If a non-functional company apartment is terminated, the tenant can – as with any other rental apartment – defend himself against it. This is possible if moving out represents a social hardship, for example if the tenant is very old or very ill, in the event of pregnancy, threatened homelessness or the like. Then, in each individual case, it is weighed whether the interest of the tenant or that of the ex-employer should be rated higher.

But: “This possibility of objection does not exist if the tenant has terminated the employment contract himself or has provoked a termination by the employer through his behavior,” says lawyer Hartmann. In both cases, one cannot invoke social hardship, but has to move out when a proper dismissal is in the can.